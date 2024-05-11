SEA GIRT — The Big Wave Risk Assessment Group (BWRAG), based in Hawaii, is coming to Sea Girt, for the first time ever to teach a two-day instructional and hands-on course for surfers on water safety and training during the 2024 Surf Responder Summit.

“It’s a group of watermen, waterwomen, big-wave professional surfers, ocean rescue personnel, professional first responders…lifeguards and other medical professionals who are teaching surfers and ocean athletes around the world how to save lives,” said BWRAG Managing Director Zachary Dilonno.

“Last year one of our lifeguard sergeants, Will Sodano, attended a summit in North Carolina and upon his return – besides sharing some new information he learned, he stated we should try to host a class with them here in New Jersey as it’s never been done,” Sea Girt Chief Lifeguard Tim Harmon told The Coast Star.

The 2024 New Jersey Surf Responder Summit, hosted by the Sea Girt Beach Patrol, is set for Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9. Day one will take place at Sea Girt Elementary School, 451 Bell Place and day two will take place at both the elementary school in the morning and then the Sea Girt Lifeguard Headquarters, located at 2 Ocean Ave. North in the afternoon.

The course costs $614.99 per person, plus applicable taxes and fees. Included in the registration fee is a BWRAG Certificate of Completion (which qualifies one to purchase a Patagonia PSI Vest) and a HSI CPR Course Completion Card.

To register for the course, visit bwrag.com under the ‘In-Person Trainings’ tab and select ‘2024 New Jersey Summit.’

The summit curriculum includes topics on Ocean Risk Management, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), First-Aid and Medical Interventions, Spot Analysis, Safety Equipment, Emergency Action Planning, Mindful Breathing & Energy Management and Water Rescues, including unassisted rescue, surfboard rescue and jet-ski assisted rescue.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.