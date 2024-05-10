AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon-By-The-Sea Historical Society will hold a half-price jewelry sale Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the shed behind the municipal building, near Volunteer Park.

The sale will offer an array of donated costume jewelry pieces, including necklaces, bracelets, pendants, rings and more, all marked 50% off the original price.

“People are so generous with all of the donations. We don’t even have room to put it all out in December (annual sale),” said Avon Historical Society President Norah Magrini.

“If we get more donations for the full-price discount sale in December, then we’ll have room for more donations (because of the May sale),” she said.

Magrini said that this year is the first time the society has organized an additional sale selling half-priced items, aside from their originally scheduled jewelry sale in the winter, which will help in raising funds for Avon’s 125th Anniversary celebrations next year.

