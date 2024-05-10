BRICK TOWNSHIP — Mayor Lisa Crate hosted Episode 23 of Crate Conversations with guest Suzy Raabe, founder of the Food Angels, a group that provides warm meals to homeless people.

Mayor Crate said, “Once I learned of the Food Angels organization through our Brick Hero Awards, I couldn’t wait to meet Suzy to find out about what she does exactly. Her mission to feed the hungry starts every other week with a list of needed food donations, volunteers willing to cook, make sandwiches and then serve the people in need every other Sunday in Lakewood.”

Raabe was previously recognized at the Brick Hero Awards. At the Brick Hero Awards, Gulnora Kuchkorova, student in the Brick School District, presented Raabe with an award in the volunteer category.

“I’m always excited when I get the chance to sit down and speak with members of our community who are doing great things to help individuals in need. Suzy and her group of Food Angels have been instrumental in getting good, nutritious food to so many individuals who are currently facing so many challenges including a lack of housing and nutrition,” Mayor Crate told The Ocean Star.

Raabe estimates that the Food Angels serve anywhere from 50 to 80 people.

