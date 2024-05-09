POINT PLEASANT — Students of the Point Pleasant Borough High School Sports Management class are putting the final preparations on their annual kickball game fundraiser.

The event will be on Tuesday, May 21. Two games will be played, one at 5:45 and the other 7 p.m. at Al Saner field (football field). Student admission costs $1 and resident admission costs $2.

The 5:45 p.m. game will be between Brick United and Point Pleasant Special Olympians. At 7 p.m., the game will be the high school seniors playing off against the staff.

The evening will also feature a random drawing, where a resident will have the opportunity to kick a 40 yard field goal and win $30,000 towards a new car. This is sponsored by Pine Belt Cars.

This event is fully run and operated by the students of the class as their big, final project for the class. Dave Johnson, teacher for this class, said this “encompasses sales; they go out and sell sponsorships, market the event to get butts in seats. They are organizing all aspects of this from team-wise, players parading, walk-up music, everything that goes into organizing an event.”

