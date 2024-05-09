MANASQUAN — Members of the state’s Alliance program to combat drug abuse gave a presentation to the mayor and council during the council’s May 6 meeting, detailing the program’s goals and activity in hopes of garnering more support from surrounding communities.

The purpose of the presentation was to teach the residents of Manasquan, a borough that is already involved in the program, about the work that the group does in preventing drug addiction and educating the public.

Kristin Meyler is the coordinator for the Shore Community Alliance, which currently encompasses Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights and Brielle, according to the alliance’s Facebook page. She, along with Monmouth County’s Alliance coordinator Billy Horbatt, gave the presentation.

“I’ve found that any presentation is usually more impactful when there’s a why to it,” said Horbatt. “My why springs from my own life story…I stand here before you today somebody who has lived through the horrors of alcoholism.”

He explained that the Monmouth County Alliance, itself an overarching group that includes the Shore Community Alliance, is a subset of the Governor’s Council on Substance Use Disorder, which used to be called the Governor’s Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

The Alliance program became official in New Jersey in 1989. Before that, said Horbatt, “we heard things like ‘just say no.’”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

