POINT PLEASANT — The Next Steps Adult Day Program, based in Point Pleasant, has partnered with Jersey Mike’s Subs to bring adults with disabilities into their stores, allowing them to get practical experience working behind the counter.

Jen Dyer, executive director, told The Ocean Star that these two organizations partnered to “create a more inclusive environment to raise awareness within our community about the adults with special needs and their abilities and how they are able to work just like everyone else.”

The program is first starting at the Manasquan location, 82 Taylor Ave., as the “first training faculty” to learn how to create the sandwiches and get experience working behind the counter of any business.

“They are receiving on-the-job training and each of my clients has a different role that they play while they are there,” said Dyer.

Each adult enrolled in this program is given a different task to do depending on their level of experience and willingness to participate in the initiative.

The Next Steps program does not force any individual to do any task they do not want to do, rather offers them options and opportunities to be successful in a real world environment.

Dyer said, “They are doing meaningful, purposeful work. They are not just sweeping the floor, they are actually making sandwiches, stocking, slicing tomatoes, bagging cookies and all the important things that need to get done at Jersey Mike’s. They are part of Jersey Mike’s team.”

The idea came from discussions with one of Dyer’s friends, Lauren Bellingham, who is a part owner of multiple Jersey Mike’s locations, including the one on Taylor Avenue.

Dyer encourages residents to stop by the Taylor Avenue location on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

