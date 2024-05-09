FREEHOLD — State Superior Court Judge Richard W. English has thrown out an ordinance adopted by the Bradley Beach borough council last December to remove the mayor’s executive appointment power.

“The adoption of Ordinance No. 2023-16…is immediately enjoined and restrained, and is declared to be ultra vires, and is therefore null and void,” Judge English ruled on April 27.

The ruling states, “By adopting this action, the Council potentially gains the Mayor’s appointing authority, and maintains its current advice and consent authority, effectively destroying the bifurcation of the Borough’s Small Municipality Plan.”

At the Dec. 6, 2023 council meeting, the council adopted an ordinance amending a previous ordinance, repealing the mayor’s temporary-appointment power. The action was over a disagreement with Mayor Larry Fox stemming from the 90-day reappointment of Acting Borough Administrator Meredith DeMarco. As a result, the mayor filed litigants’ rights and triggered a continuation hearing, which was heard in front of Judge English on March 7 at the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold.

Mayor Fox commented on the ruling: “We are grateful to the court for recognizing and preserving our democratic process against a council who effectively tried to change the form of government through changing ordinances and usurping power which falls under the purview of the mayor through our democratically elected form of government.”

In the same suit, Judge English ruled that unilateral termination of Borough Attorney Greg Cannon by Mayor Fox violated a previous order of the court. According to the ruling, Cannon will remain in his current position and serve the remainder of his appointed term.

The ruling declared that if Mayor Fox wants to change the borough attorney, “he must nominate a candidate and seek the advice and consent of the Borough Council.”

Members of the borough council offered their opinions on Judge English’s ruling, applauding the judge’s decision regarding Cannon.

“Judge English’s decision recognized that the mayor overstepped his authority and ignored the judge’s prior order when he tried to unilaterally fire Borough Attorney Greg Cannon. We are evaluating our options as to the remainder of the decision. I don’t think the mayor should be able to circumvent council’s advice and consent power, especially for positions such as the borough administrator,” said Councilman John Weber.

The council maintains its right to provide advice and consent to the mayor when appointing new candidates. However, the definition of “consent” has been a subject of strife.

Councilwoman Kristen Mahoney said, “I am surprised that Judge English’s ruling effectively suggests that repealing 5-14J stripped the mayor of his Faulkner Act-granted appointment authority and gave it to the council, while the council maintained its advice and consent authority.”

She continued, “This whole issue arose because the council was not given consent over the appointment of the business administrator. I am still left wondering what ‘consent’ means.”

Councilman Al Gubitosi said, “I’m disappointed that the judge offered little legal support for the portion of his decision that effectively says the council can’t change the language of our own ordinance. This is especially concerning when the change we made in the ordinance’s language was intended to eliminate a loophole that Mayor Fox has abused, circumventing council authority and at a detriment to the public.”

Whether or not council members will file an appeal on the case is still up in the air.

Triggers question on municipal government form

The ruling also states, “To amend the Small Municipality Plan’s structure, citizen approval via a formal referendum vote is necessary.”

At the next borough council meeting on Wednesday, May 8, which occurs after this edition of The Coast Star goes to press, the council planned to vote on the introduction of an ordinance that could potentially do exactly that. If adopted, the new ordinance would examine the borough’s current form of government and potentially result in an eventual change of government.

“Judge English’s decision of April 26 further underlines the borough’s need to change its form of government, one that is no longer serving us effectively,” Councilwoman Mahoney told The Coast Star.

If adopted, the ordinance would authorize the borough clerk to place a question on the Nov. 5 general election ballot that asks residents whether or not they wish to establish a commission to study and possibly recommend changes to the borough’s form of government.

Follow the starnewsgroup.com website on Thursday for an update on this story.

