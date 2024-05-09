WALL TOWNSHIP — Asbestos was detected in Old Mill Elementary School (OMES) during testing in April, Wall Township Public Schools (WTPS) Superintendent of Schools Tracy Handerhan announced on Friday, May 3.

Handerhan said the tiles in the ceilings of rooms in the school were required to be tested in compliance with the Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act, initiating procedures for a planned heating, ventilation, air and cooling (HVAC) project at OMES.

“While the results confirm that the ceiling tiles do not pose unusual risks to Old Mill School students, instructional and office staff or administrators, the district has made the decision to professionally abate and replace all asbestos-containing ceiling tiles this summer at Old Mill School, in advance of the HVAC upgrade project (time schedule will be shared when available),” the superintendent said.

“As a matter of practice and to ensure the safety of our staff, students and construction crews, the district takes samples of various building materials likely to be impacted by construction activities prior to initiating major projects to confirm the absence or presence of asbestos. In preparation for the summer construction schedule and because of the need to remove ceiling tiles in nearly every classroom, hallway and bathroom in order to implement the HVAC upgrades at Old Mill School, we arranged for asbestos samples to be collected from ceiling tiles in a bathroom, hallway and classroom,” Handerhan said in a letter. “The results revealed very low levels of asbestos content, not previously detected in earlier asbestos surveys.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.