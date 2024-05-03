BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Farmers Market returns for its 10th season at Windward Beach Park on Saturday, May 4.

Currently, there are 60 vendors signed up for the 2024 iteration of the Brick Farmers Market.

“We are so thrilled to be celebrating our 10th year of the Brick Farmers Market,” said Mayor Lisa Crate, in a press release. “When we started this market in 2015, we were hopeful that the community would embrace it and they have done so beyond our wildest expectations. The response and support of the community has been outstanding and the reason why this has become the best farmers market in New Jersey.”

The Brick Farmers Market will take place every Saturday from May 4 through Sept. 28 with the hours for each week being from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

According to the township, the Brick Farmers Market is dog-friendly; all canine guests must be leashed at all times.

Visitors to the market can expect a broad variety of products from the vendors, including farm-fresh produce, delicacies, artisanal foods, jellies and jams, pickles, crafts, florals, handmade jewelry and goods, craft beers and spirits and much more.

