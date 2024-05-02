FREEHOLD — Following the settlement of a lawsuit, a court has declared that the Borough of Sea Girt has now taken all of the necessary steps to fulfill its judicially-mandated affordable-housing requirements.

At the final compliance hearing held at the Monmouth County Courthouse, a state Superior Court judge granted the borough conditional immunity from any potential future builders remedy litigation through the third round, ending in 2025, with the expectation that minor discrepancies would be adjusted within a 90-day timeframe.

“I am delighted to have a push going on in terms of wrapping up round three,” said Civil Judge Linda Grasso Jones. “Basically the final compliance hearing is part of the process that takes place under what’s called the ‘Mount Laurel IV’ decision…”

The hearing reviews every aspect of the process to ensure the borough has fulfilled the necessary requirements set forth by Sea Girt’s settlement with Sitar Realty Corporation, including the adoption of ordinances/resolutions regarding ways in which the borough will satisfy its obligations.

