BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Food Pantry has announced that it will shut down operations at its St. James Episcopal Church location on May 17, after 42 years. Pantry officials said they are continuing their search for a new location for the operation, which serves 500 clients weekly.

“Due to the increased need and differentiating viewpoints between the pantry and the church, the Pantry Board has been searching for a new location since August 2023,” according to a prepared statement from pantry officials. “The search has not yet been successful, and the Pantry is at a crossroads. The Bradley Food Pantry’s Board has therefore come to the extraordinarily painful and difficult decision to close after May 17.”

Until May 17, the pantry will continue to operate on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday nights from 6 to 8 p.m.

St. James Episcopal Church has housed the Bradley Food Pantry and its operations since its inception on Oct. 7, 1982. On a quest for spiritual growth amid growing needs for food in the surrounding community, founder and St. James parishioner Eleanor Pearson, in tandem with guidance from the Rev. Kenneth Gluckow, established the pantry in the office building of the church, according to the pantry website.

“We are heartbroken to have to close our doors, even temporarily. Thousands of families will be disadvantaged because of this, but we cannot continue to offer food and hospitality at the current location,” said Linda Curtiss, the pantry’s executive director.

The Rev. Canon James T. Yarsiah, priest-in-charge of St. James, told The Coast Star that the decision comes after many discussions on the matter between the church and pantry officials on hours and dates of operations.

The church, located at 605 Fourth Ave., lies in the heart of a residential neighborhood in the borough.

Over the last three years, according to pantry statistics, the pantry’s numbers have grown by 70%, assisting nearly 500 families every week. The considerable growth of the nonprofit organization, according to church leadership, has resulted in a “substantial impact” on the church and surrounding neighborhood.

In the summer of 2023, residents of the surrounding neighborhood and St. James’ congregation members raised complaints about the expanded operations of the pantry.

According to the Rev. Yarsiah, discussions followed among church officials and community members, regarding issues stemming from the pantry including noise and large gatherings of people in the neighborhood.

The discussions resulted in an agreement to reduce pantry service from five days per week to three days per week.

Amid the disagreements between the host church and the nonprofit organization, the pantry separated from the church on August 1, 2023 and the search for a new location began.

As a result of the separation, the Bradley Food Pantry Inc. was established in September 2023, a nonprofit organization entirely separated from St. James Episcopal Church.

ST. JAMES CORRESPONDENCE

In a letter dated April 4, 2024, addressed to Curtiss, the church vestry and the Rev. Yarsiah detailed the congregation’s perspective and the impact the pantry has on both the neighborhood and the church.

“Our neighbors have been harmed by the high volume of traffic from both clients and donors. People begin lining up before 7 a.m. There is often shouting among the people who gather. There have been incidents of public urination. Neighborhood children on their way to school face inappropriate, at times aggressive, comments,” according to the letter.

The letter also detailed the congregation’s concern with the inability to access the church building, the obstruction of church programs including the 12-step program and the choir, the accelerated damage to the property and operation of the pantry outside agreed upon hours.

“We believe we speak for both the neighbors and the congregation when we say that we are deeply committed to the good work of feeding those in need. However, the current situation is untenable,” the letter stated.

The letter goes on to declare that the church could no longer host the pantry under the current schedule and proposed modified service hours. According to the proposition, beginning on April 22, and slowly reducing the hours of operation throughout the summer, ultimately resulting in two hours of service, one day a week by June 17. The letter declares that the church infrastructure was intended to serve a small church feeding ministry, not a large nonprofit.

“This is also not intended as a permanent solution, but rather as an immediate measure to diminish the challenges to our campus and community,” read the letter.

The letter requests a valid certificate of insurance from the pantry, as well as a detailed policy for the transfer of belongings to the pantry’s new location. Until September 2023, the Bradley Food Pantry was a ministry of St. James Church, according to the letter, “therefore, all records from before the separation are property of the church and cannot be removed.”

According to Curtiss, the letter forced the hand of the pantry and on April 23, the Bradley Food Pantry announced the closing of its St. James location in the aforementioned press release.

“We (the pantry) just found that to be an untitled position for us, it made much more sense for us to pour all of our energy and work into finding a new location,” Curtiss told The Coast Star.

THE SEARCH CONTINUES

Due to its exponential growth, the Bradley Food Pantry has outgrown the location it was conceived in over 40 years ago. The pantry continues to survey the surrounding community in hopes to find a new home, so it can continue to serve those in need once again.

The pantry has already scouted over 100 locations, but has not found a home for the organization in its nine-month search. In order to successfully host the ever-growing pantry, the board is seeking a 2,000-square-foot space that is zoned to allow a food pantry and provides the necessary parking arrangement, which according to the press release “is a complicated effort.”

According to Curtiss, the pantry has a team of five real estate agents working hard to identify locations so that the pantry can continue to serve those in need.

“We (church and pantry leadership) have agreed that our facilities and residential community cannot handle the commercialized operations (trucks, traffic, human traffic, noise etc.) of the Bradley Food Pantry. All we have asked for is a reduction in the number of days and hours to reduce the size and scope of the current operation. We have never advocated for the pantry to be shut down,” the Rev. Yarsiah told The Coast Star.

The Bradley Food Pantry will continue to operate at its St. James location on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. until May 17.

“The Bradley Food Pantry will not rest until we find a location where we can come back better and stronger than before, ready to help families in need once again,” Curtiss said.

Although its doors are closing, the pantry is continuing efforts to raise funds for the mission. The pantry is hosting its inaugural golf outing at Hominy Hill Golf Course on May 20. Tickets and more information on the event can be found on the pantry website, bradleyfoodpantry.org/golf.

“Everything is full steam ahead, we absolutely will find another place, we are also looking for a temporary space. If we can find a place where we can do it for a few months, where we wouldn’t work permanently, we are happy to do that… we want to be closed as little as possible,” Curtiss told The Coast Star.

To follow along with the pantry’s search for a new home, follow their social media accounts and visit the website for fundraiser events and updates, as well as a list of food assistance options that are available in the area, at bradleyfoodpantry.org.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.