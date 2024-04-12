MONMOUTH/OCEAN COUNTIES — Clean Ocean Action [COA] is again set to hold its volunteer beach sweep cleanup throughout multiple municipalities across the state this coming Saturday, April 13.

COA, a nonprofit organization in Long Branch, invites volunteers of all ages to assist in the cleanup from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at each town’s designated meet-up locations, rain or shine.

Participating boroughs within the Star News Group coverage area are: Avon-By-The-Sea, Bay Head, Bradley Beach, Belmar, Brick Township, Lavallette, Manasquan, Mantoloking, Point Pleasant, Point Pleasant Beach, Sea Girt and Spring Lake.

Registration is required ahead of time and can be completed on the website at cleanoceanaction.org under the “Beach Sweeps” tab.

Participants are asked to bring their own gloves, reusable water bottle and to wear comfortable, but sturdy walking shoes, in addition to weather-appropriate clothing. It is also recommended that each attendee bring their own repurposed bucket for trash collection.

“The Beach Sweeps continue to provide an important and fun way for folks to give back to the ocean, which brings so much joy, while also providing valuable evidence for advancing policies and actions to reduce the sources of this ugly and harmful litter,” said COA Executive Director Cindy Zipf in an April 4 press release, which followed a press briefing hosted by COA.

