SPRING LAKE — In preparation for a day full of fishing on Saturday, the children of Spring Lake gathered on March 30 to help the Shark River Surf Anglers fill the lake with 1,200 trout sourced from Musky Trout Hatchery in Asbury.

Greg Hueth, chairman of the upcoming Saturday, April 6 fishing contest, said that over the many years of the event, the prestocking has become an event in its own right, as a sizable crowd formed.

Children, all of whom were eager to help carry tubs of fish down from the road to the lake, were accompanied by their friends and family as well as some pets.

“This is what it’s about,” said Mr. Hueth, referring to the families having fun. While the children brought the trout down to the water, many of them were giggling as the fish splashed around, getting some helpers wet.

Mr. Hueth, who has been involved in the contest for many years, pointed out the family-friendly nature of the event and said that some of the kids who took part years ago are now adults and bring their own children. Some, he said, even volunteer their time by helping to run the contest.

“It’s a nice day,” said Chris Giberson, who was at the lake watching his son. He said he attended last year as well, and he expressed satisfaction that the weather was more sunny than last year.

Joe Goodman, a Spring Lake resident who was there with his 6-year-old son Cole, expressed a similar sentiment.

“It’s a great day for the kids,” said Mr. Goodman. “Everyone enjoys seeing the fish go in the water.”

