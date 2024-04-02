WALL TOWNSHIP — In an act of appreciation for its fellow first responders, Wall Township police held an awards ceremony during the township committee’s meeting last Wednesday.

Police Chief Sean O’Halloran provided certifications of commendation and distinguished citations to roughly half of his department, as well as fire personnel and first aid responders for incidents that occurred from 2021 to 2023.

“This is a small glimpse of what happens everyday in our town. There’s no greater calling, in my opinion, than the service to your community.” Police Chief Sean O’Halloran said. “It’s the men and women standing in this room who do it without hesitation every single day. It wasn’t the sports icon, it wasn’t the lawyers or business people; It’s a special group of people that had a calling in life to put on our uniforms each day and run towards danger.”

Municipal personnel were elected to receive rewards from a police department awards committee, which consists of Lt. Michael Steitz, Lt. Miles Shanklin, Sgt. Eric Jennings, Det. Tom Lasko and Ptl. Adam Cox.

Such award recipients were greeted by members of the township committee – Mayor Kevin Orender, Tim Farrell, Tim Clayton, Erin Mangan and Daniel Becht – for photographs and applause from residents.

Police officers who received awards were: Detectives John Spinapont and Zach Honecker, Sergeants Chris Mason, Mike Tancredi, Amy Gallaudet, Vincent Mazzaccaro, Vincent Reinecke, Frank Kuhl, John Kelly and Anthony Marino, and Patrolmen Tyler Driscoll, Jason Hudson, Shane Roland, Daniel Santoro, Kevin Wagner, Michael Cacciatore, Kevin Orender, Mark Daugherty, Tom Dowd, Joseph Phillips, Gary Fuller, James Yannazzone, David Smithman and Ken Bala.

