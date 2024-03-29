BRIELLE — The Brielle Police Department has identified and arrested Todd N. Lansing, 46, of Brick Township, in connection with a series of “smash and grab” burglaries across multiple municipalities including two in Brielle, Chief Gary Olsen announced in a press release on March 28.

Mr. Lansing has been charged with two counts of third degree burglary, third degree theft, fourth degree criminal mischief and the disorderly persons offense of possession of burglary tools.

On the morning of March 23, at 5:47 a.m., a commercial business on Highway 70 reported a burglary to the Brielle Police Department. The following morning on March 24, at 3:48 a.m. a burglary alarm activation alerted police dispatch of another “smash and grab” at a commercial business on Higgins Ave, according to the press release.

After investigation, the Brielle Police Department concluded that the two burglaries were “committed in an identical fashion within the same time span in numerous other jurisdictions locally and throughout the state.” An impromptu task force was subsequently established to investigate the series of burglaries.

Using the boroughs Automated License Plate Reader system [ALPR’s], the Brielle Police Department identified the suspects vehicle, which led to identification of Mr. Lansing.

On March 28, at approximately 7:20 p.m., members of the task force conducted a motor vehicle stop on the suspected vehicle and took Mr. Lansing into custody without incident.

The case is currently being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Noah Heck.

“When we work together like this, it sends a loud and clear message to our hardworking business owners that we take these cases very seriously and that we care. More importantly, it gives them a sense of security and some level of closure” Chief Olsen said in the press release.

The Brielle Police Department extended thanks to the Point Pleasant, Brick, Wall, Neptune City, Keyport, Monmouth Beach and Middletown Police Departments for their assistance in the investigation.