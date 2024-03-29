BAY HEAD — Students and staff may thought they were seeing double on Tuesday, as not one, but two principals were walking around Bay Head School.

Second-grader Ben Collier had won the opportunity to become principal for the day alongside Bay Head School Principal Frank Camardo. His parents won this via a gift auction held previously by the Bay Head Home and School Foundation.

This event has happened over the past couple of years at Bay Head School, according to Mr. Camardo. He said, “This just gives the kids an idea of what the principal does each day. The kids, especially the younger ones, don’t really realize what I do. They just see me in their classroom having fun in all that. This is behind the scenes.”

Ben said becoming principal for the day was, “awesome.” All day, he accompanied Mr. Camardo throughout the school, going into every classroom, keeping an eye on all the students and staff. He also helped check the cameras, ensuring the safety of everyone at the school.

Mr. Camardo said Ben was an excellent pick for this position, as even when he is not principal for a day, he often would pop his head into the main office to keep Mr. Camardo and Amanda Appio, administrative assistant, updated on the goings of the school.

