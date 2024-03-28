EATONTOWN — Circle BMW, the BMW Store at the Jersey Shore, has been awarded the 2024 Dealer of the Year Award — Best BMW Dealer in New Jersey — by car-shopping marketplace Cars.comⓇ.

The Dealer of the Year Award recognizes automotive dealerships that excel, based on average star rating, total number of reviews and dealer response to those reviews — all key drivers of repeat and referral business.

Review statistics and winner selection is based on data from DealerRater, a leading reputation management and car dealer review platform that is part of the Cars.com Inc. portfolio.

Circle BMW was also awarded the 2024 Consumer Satisfaction Award for the ninth consecutive year, by car-shopping marketplace Cars.comⓇ. Consumer Satisfaction Awards recognize the top 10 percent of auto dealerships delivering exceptional customer service as rated by online reviews.

Jamie Oldershaw, vice president of reputation at Cars.com said, “Cars.com provides a dealership with actionable feedback from their customers … This past year, Circle BMW went above and beyond for their customers.”

He continued, “The online experience is critical for vehicle shoppers, and dealers like Circle BMW understand that. Ensuring customers are given an exceptional experience throughout the entire shopping or service process begins online and ultimately ends there with an online review — and dealers that recognize this rise to the top.”

Thomas DeFelice, III, Circle BMW’s Center Operator, Vice President & General Counsel, commented “Thank you to our customers for taking the time to recognize our efforts. The Golden Rule never leads you astray. It has been and always will be the guiding principle of our company! This award is a testament to every Circle BMW employee and their dedication to providing our customers with outstanding service.”

Cars.com Dealer of the Year Award Methodology

The Cars.com Dealer of the Year Awards are presented annually to the top auto dealers with 25 or more reviews based on the dealership’s average star rating and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2023 calendar year, as well as management response rate to those reviews.