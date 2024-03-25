WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Alliance hosted an Easter Bunny Breakfast, which featured a breakfast buffet, where the Easter Bunny was available for a picture on Saturday, March 23.

The Easter Bunny was able to find time in their busy schedule to take pictures with children and families during the breakfast.

The Easter Bunny also informed The Coast Star about its favorite place to hide eggs, which included: behind objects, inside other objects and the last place you would suspect.

Kristin Meyler, the Wall Township Community Alliance Coordinator said, “Today has been phenomenal. We thought the rain was going to keep everybody away, but we got one of our best crowds ever. Lots of little kids came to see the Easter Bunny and we raised some good money for our programs.”

The alliance raised more than $125, which will be used to help support the Wall Alliance’s efforts.

“We love to see the children because we do this at Christmas and we do it at Easter. All of the little kids come out and you can see that they are adorable,” said Ms. Meyler.

Helping with the event, according to Ms. Meyler, were the Wall Township Police Department, who cooked and the Wall Township Committee.

According to Ms. Meyler, Wall Township High School students, who are part of the Delta Club, also assisted with the event.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

{more_wall]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.