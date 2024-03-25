BELMAR/LAKE COMO — The Friends of the Belmar Skatepark hosted the first fundraiser for the Belmar Skatepark Fund with the Belmar Skatepark Bonanza on Saturday, March 23 at Salty’s Beach Bar on Main Street in Lake Como.

Saturday’s fundraiser was held to support the Belmar Skatepark Committee’s efforts to build a new all-accessible Belmar Skatepark.

Councilwoman Jodi Kinney said, “This is a big deal for us, we are really excited to have the fundraiser here at Salty’s and have a bunch of different bands. We have two bands from Beach Music Studios, which are a local business in town and we always want to support local businesses. Two other bands include our blind skater, Anthony Ferraro. He is fabulous.” Mr. Ferraro, who is a blind skateboarder, has been a vocal supporter for the new Belmar skatepark.

The event featured musical performances by Beach Music Rock Band, Anthony Ferraro & Friends and Neon Garage.

Throughout the evening, the Belmar Skatepark Committee held various giveaways of shirts, hats and more.

“This is going to be one of many, we have a proposed potentially $1 million skatepark, so it is going to be a little bit of time before we can get that off the ground, but we have to start somewhere and this is the first of hopefully several fundraisers that we have in town,” said Councilwoman Kinney.

