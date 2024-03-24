POINT PLEASANT — Notable women of Ocean County were recently highlighted as staff from the Ocean County Library System presented some of these women and their accomplishments.

Elizabeth Cronin, head reference librarian of the Ocean County Library, and Jennifer Lennon, branch manager of Waretown Library, came to the Point Pleasant Borough Library to showcase some of the most notable women that have come from, worked in or even lived in Ocean County during their lives. These women ranged from the colonial era, all the way up to present day.

This program began back in 2021, when the Ocean County Library System received a request to put together a presentation about the notable women of Ocean County. Ms. Cronin was given this task and said she was excited to begin research into this subject.

“I started to do research and luckily I had about six months, and I started presenting it in March of 2022,” said Ms. Cronin. In total that year, she gave this presentation three times.

She further said, “It is fun to learn about where you live. It’s fun and inspiring to learn about people you can identify with and that not everyone has to be a superhero or a celebrity to be worthy of note and attention.”

