POINT PLEASANT — Chess Mates, a chess club, continues to welcome new members and promote chess in the community.

In late 2022, Sharon Moritz, resident of Point Pleasant Borough, watched while her son Porter, now age 11, and husband, Geoff, regularly play chess together.

“It was nice to see them play on Geoff’s childhood chess board and have a mutual interest in the game. While playing, they are disconnected from technology and interacting in a way that is both rare and refreshing these days. It made me wonder if the game of chess was still popular enough to find others willing to play,” said Ms. Moritz.

She further said, “Porter and I began discussing the idea of a chess club. Curious if there would be enough community interest, I turned to social media where I did a quick poll in a community group. The positive response solidified the idea.”

The club’s humble beginnings began at Point Pleasant Borough Library where Ms. Moritz connected with Cindy Fragale, youth services librarian, to propose a twice monthly open family chess night to the library’s events schedule.

While this event was later approved, Ms. Moritz was unsure if it would be enough. She set out to secure an additional meeting space where a club could be formed.

The Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church in Point Pleasant Beach was more that willing to welcome a chess club, according to Ms. Mortiz.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.