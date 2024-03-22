According to the National Weather Forecast, the April showers that usually bring May flowers are arriving a bit early, with forecasts this weekend calling for a potential nor’easter that could bring heavy rain, up to 3 inches in some places, and gusting winds, up to 35 mph.

As such, several planned weekend events have been postponed or moved.

The Allaire Easter celebration, which will feature an egg hunt along with live chicks, bunnies, story telling, the Easter Bunny and more, is postponed from March 23 to March 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets already purchased may be used next week for the event, which will be at 4263 Atlantic Ave., Farmingdale.

In Avon, a planned wiffle ball tournament has been postponed to Sunday at noon and will be held at the Avon Softball Fields, 25 Main Street.

The Brielle Recreation Department has moved their Easter egg hunt to tonight, March 22 at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Park. Ages are Mommy and Me to age 10.

Bradley Beach’s Easter egg hunt has been moved to March 30th at noon at Newark Avenue Beach.

In Point Pleasant Beach, a planned Recreation Committee Easter egg hunt has been moved from March 23 to March 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pleasure Park, located on the corner of Forman and St. Louis Avenues.

In Sea Girt, the Recreation Department’s planned Easter egg hunt has been moved from March 23 to Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. in the Plaza.

In Wall, the Easter egg hunt has been moved to Sunday, March 24 at 10 a.m. sharp at the Wall Municipal Building. The event will be in three different age categories: ages 3-5, 6-7, and 8-10.