LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette Board of Education gave the public its first look at the budget for the 2024-2025 school year, totaling approximately $5.5 million, at its Tuesday, March 19 meeting.

According to Board Business Administrator Patricia Christopher, based on Lavallette’s average assessed home value of $571,413, the average homeowner will pay approximately $1,588 in school taxes, or slightly under 28 cents for every $100 of assessed value.

Total ratables for the borough — the total value of all taxable property in Lavallette — increased by $25,000,000 in the past year to approximately $2 billion. Ms. Christopher said that the home value figure is based on the previous year’s number, and will be adjusted as assessments become available.

“This is an annual increase of $12,” she said. “This is the lowest school tax in Ocean County for an operating district; we’ve done that for many years.”

“The total budget that is proposed is $5,513,000,” said Ms. Christopher. “That is, $5,185,000 for the general fund; restricted funds are significantly decreased, at $82,000; and debt service is $245,000.”

“The estimated tax levy will be $4,190,000; this is an increase of a little under 2%,” she said, referencing the 2% cap put in place by the state. “We had to make some adjustments for health insurance both ways.”

Ms. Christopher then went over the expenditures that would constitute the largest parts of the next year’s budget, which include: approximately $1.048 million for high school and special education tuition and $2.5 million for salaries.

The board adopted the preliminary budget resolution in a unanimous vote. Board member Jarrod Grasso was absent from the meeting.

“Once we approve it, it goes to the county for approval and then it gets advertised,” Ms. Christopher said. “And then, in May, we’ll have our budget hearing.”

