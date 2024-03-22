BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Board of Education approved the 2024-2025 school year tentative budget. Because of a loss in state aid, more staff reductions are expected.

The tentative budget totals $158,431,294 with $122,872,456 to be raised through taxes and $35,558,838 to be raised through anticipated revenues.

Of the $158 million budget, $145,362,232 will be from the general fund, $12,867,237 through special revenue and $201,825 through debt services.

For the 2024-2025 operating budget is up by the mandated 2%, according to Superintendent Thomas Farrell.

The budget public hearing and adoption is currently scheduled for the April 25 board meeting, and the user-friendly version of the budget should be posted to the district website shortly thereafter, according to the superintendent.

Currently across the district – which has 12 schools with around 8,500 students from pre-K to grade 12 – there is an average student-to-teacher ratio of 12 to 1.

Superintendent Farrell said, “We anticipate job cuts once again with the loss of state aid. We are doing our best to minimize the impact on our students, staff and programming. During these tough times, I assure you, we look at all avenues that are in the best interest of our students and our staff.”

