POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving is in its 14th iteration this year in New Jersey, with most sub shop locations donating to The Valerie Fund, a nonprofit organization serving children with cancer and blood disorders.

During the nationwide month-long event, “local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in — whether in-store, online or through the app — to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more,” according to a Jersey Mike’s press release.

In New Jersey, more than 100 locations in the state will be donating to The Valerie Fund. Throughout the month, customers are encouraged to round up their order total to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3 or $5 to the charity partnered with that location. The campaign will culminate on the “Day of Giving,” Wednesday, March 27, when all sales — not just the profits — made that day will be donated to New Jersey’s The Valerie Fund and more than 200 other organizations across the country.

In addition to The Valerie Fund, the New Brunswick Jersey Mike’s will support the for-charity Rutgers University Dance Marathon, and the Hamilton and Delran stores will support Ryan’s Quest, a nonprofit focused on research of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

On Monday, Star News Group sat down at Jersey Mike’s in Point Beach with several representatives from both Jersey Mike’s and The Valerie Fund to discuss how the Month of Giving benefits the local nonprofit community — as well as how the chain’s customers show up in full force to support local charities.

