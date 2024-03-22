POINT PLEASANT — Curbing and off-street parking regulations are to be updated in the borough, requiring specific measurements for curb cuts, requiring curbing on all new construction and specifying any off-street parking areas, such as driveways.

The mayor and council at the March 11 meeting introduced an ordinance to amend Chapter 19, titled “Off-Street Parking,” making alterations to curbs and parking areas of residential and commercial areas of the borough.

The first amendment adds a new subparagraph, specifying the location of curb cuts. A curb cut, otherwise known as curb ramps, depressed curbs, dropped kerbs, pram ramps or kerb ramps, is a solid ramp graded down from the top surface of a sidewalk to the surface of an adjoining street. It is designed primarily for pedestrian usage and commonly found in urban areas where pedestrian activity is expected.

The ordinance adds, “At street intersections, curb cut shall be set back no less than 25 feet from the intersection of the two curblines, or such lines extended, and shall be set back not less than 10 feet from the intersection of two property lines, or such lines extended, except in residential zones where the minimum distance between the property line and the edge of the driveway shall be five feet.”

The amendment also states that between the curb returns for any two driveways serving the same property, “there shall be at least 25 feet of curb, except that this distance may be reduced to as little as five feet where it is demonstrated that restricted frontage makes this necessary in order to provide adequate driveways [not more than two] for the property on any one roadway.”

