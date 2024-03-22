BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced on March 22 that Kyle Banner, 49, of Brick Township, was sentenced to 180 days in Ocean County Jail and parole supervision for life after pleading guilty to three counts of endangering the welfare of a child on Nov. 6.

The sentencing, which was by Judge Guy P. Ryan, also ordered the forfeiture of Mr. Banner’s teaching license, as well as his ability to hold any and all future public employment.

Mr. Banner will be required to register as a Megan’s Law offender and be subject to the terms of Nicole’s Law, which permanently prohibit him from having any contact with his victims.

On April 23, 2023, administrators at Toms River Intermediate North were alerted that Mr. Banner, a teacher at both Toms River Intermediate North and Ocean County College, posted sexually explicit photographs of himself to his public Twitter profile.

On April 24, Mr. Banner was suspended from his teaching position without pay.

