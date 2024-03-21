BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Board of Education has approved a tentative budget of $4,528,704, which would result in a school tax bill increase of $66 a year on an average assessed home.

For an average assessed home in Bay Head, totalling $1,712,648, the average school tax bill will be $4,075, according to School Business Administrator Christina Galvao.

The amount to be raised by taxes [tax levy] is to be $3,715,655, a 2% increase from last year.

This budget is not official and some aspects of the budget may be subject to change.

School Business Administrator Christina Galvao said, “Once we receive the approval, we can put the budget on our website. We should receive approval any day now.” The budget will be available on the school’s website once it have been approved at bayheadschool.org.

A public hearing on the budget will be held on May 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Bay Head School, 145 Grove Street.

