POINT PLEASANT BEACH — In the wake of an allegation of antisemitism against Council President Rosa Crowley, Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Doug Vitale again called for her resignation. Motions at the March 19 council meeting to censure Ms. Crowley, as well as to remove her committee assignments and as council president, failed in three separate votes.

Following the circulation of a short video clip on social media since late February, which appears to show Ms. Crowley calling her neighbor a “Jew,” police determined in a report that she had done so, with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office [OCPO] further calling the exchange a “bias incident.”

According to the OCPO, a bias incident, while not constituting a crime, “may generate fear, alienation and concern among victims and the community. These incidents have the potential of reoccurring, escalating and possibly causing counter-violence.”

A Point Pleasant Beach Police report obtained by The Ocean Star and referenced numerous times during the meeting determined that Ms. Crowley — based on video footage provided by her and her neighbor, Jason Kaplan, and body-worn camera evidence from the responding officers — did say the word “Jew.”

Prior to the mayor’s second call for Ms. Crowley’s resignation, Councilman Michael Ramos’ committee report, which was the first of the night, included what he called a “transparency report” which referenced the findings of the police and OCPO reports, and called on the council to take “serious action” against Ms. Crowley.

“Point Pleasant Beach is again making headlines, this time for antisemitic insults between a council member and a neighbor that were recorded and investigated by our police and prosecutor’s office, and deemed to be a bias incident,” he said. “When does this craziness end?”

Mr. Ramos said, “This most recent issue is, in my opinion, the most egregious and indefensible one of all. Antisemitism has no place in our society, has no place in Point Pleasant Beach and absolutely no place on this dais … Serious action needs to be taken tonight. Everyone is watching the response of this council tonight very closely.”

Councilman Jack Pasola was the next to mention the video, saying that it portrays the borough in a negative light.

“I agree with Councilman Ramos,” said Mr. Pasola. “Our little beautiful town continues to get ripped apart. We’re making horrible headlines. We’re the laughingstock of Ocean County; I continually hear it. I took this seat purposefully thinking I would be able to end this nonsense, but it gets worse every day … I’ve been involved in politics in this town for over 50 years — never, ever had situations like this …”

Following this, Mayor Vitale used his committee report to once again ask for Council President Crowley’s resignation — the second time at two consecutive meetings.

CROWLEY’S RESPONSE

“I don’t believe I’m a stain to this council. I’ve been here over two years and I’ve never been attacked until you became mayor,” Council President Crowley told Mayor Vitale. “So, the answer is no, I’m not going to resign. No, I did not make racial comments. I stand firm on the statement that I made at the last council meeting … This is just a political attack on my character.”

At the previous council meeting on March 5, Ms. Crowley stated, “This is a defamatory accusation being made against me. The ongoing matter with my neighbor and his harassment of me and my family has been ongoing and the mayor is very aware of it. Not only is he aware of the harassment that I’ve endured, but by these actions, he’s an accessory to the harassment that my family and I have endured.”

After she refused again on Tuesday, the mayor asked the council for a motion to remove her as the council president. Mr. Ramos made the motion, which was seconded by Mr. Pasola.

“Just to jump in,” said attorney Ryan J. Windels, who filled in for Borough Attorney Michael Collins. “Based on our reading of state law and the ordinance of Point Pleasant Beach, there really is no mechanism for a council to remove a council president. It’s a one-year term. It’s elected at the reorganization meeting; at the next organizational meeting the term ends and … you can elect a new one.”

The council proceeded with the motion, regardless of Mr. Windels’ advisory that there could not, as of now, be any legal enforcement of a vote to remove her as the council president.

That motion failed in a 3-2 vote, with Councilwoman Arlene Testa abstaining. Council members Crowley, Art Gant and Caryn Byrnes voted “no.” Councilmen Pasola and Ramos voted “yes.”

The mayor then asked the council for a motion to strip Ms. Crowley of her committee assignments and then to censure her, both of which failed in a 4-2 vote. Mayor Vitale also said that he will submit a complaint to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs regarding her altercation with her neighbor. Council members Crowley, Testa, Art Gant and Caryn Byrnes voted “no.” Councilmen Pasola and Ramos voted “yes.”

PUBLIC COMMENT

During the public comment portion of the meeting, several Point Pleasant Beach residents spoke out against Ms. Crowley.

“I’ve lived here for more than 30 years,” said resident Dennis McGlinchy. “My two children are Jewish. I am not claiming I know where the truth lies, but the allegations make me livid. I don’t know how this is going to be resolved, but I will not be happy until it is resolved. I can’t believe that I am — in my hometown — addressing antisemitism. It’s mind-boggling.”

Resident and former council candidate Larry Schwartz called for the councilwoman’s resignation as well, saying that her refutation of the report was “denigrating the confidence and the integrity of the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department and the [OCPO].”

Mayor Vitale also used a part of his committee report to read aloud an email exchange between another resident, Lauren Goldfarb-Edwards, and the council president. According to the mayor, Ms. Goldfarb-Edwards had asked him to read her initial email to the record, as she could not attend the meeting. She urged Council President Crowley to resign as well, to which Ms. Crowley responded that she would not.

“Council President Rosa Crowley, I ask you without anger, but with deep sadness, to step aside and resign from our council,” read Ms. Goldfarb-Edwards’ letter in part. “As a concerned resident of Point Beach and a member of the Jewish faith, I can no longer sit quietly by…It is time to do the right thing, and show your children, your family and the greater community that you will do right by all of us. Resign.”

“I’m sorry you feel that way, and choose to believe a statement I did not make,” Ms. Crowley said in her email response. “I stand by my statement which I made at the last council meeting [denying the allegation]. My ongoing issues with my neighbor who has harassed me for a long time plays no role in my being on council. The council has no place to judge me for an action I’m accused of outside the capacity of a councilwoman.”

