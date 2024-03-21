MANASQUAN — Star News Group has named Colleen Hall as editor in chief of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

Ms. Hall is an experienced editor and reporter who most recently served as vice president of content at a large medical communications company based in Cranbury.

She replaces Frederick J. Tuccillo, who served as editor since June 2015 and has retired.

“I am excited to welcome Colleen Hall as the leader of our newsroom,” Star News Group Publisher Alison Manser Ertl said. “Her local news reporting experience, as well as her newsroom management skills, will help us achieve our goal of providing in-depth local news coverage to our readers.”

Ms. Hall has also served as digital managing editor at Townsquare Media, where she produced and edited daily copy for websites for four of the company’s radio stations, including NJ 101.5, 94.3 The Point, 92.3 WOBM and 105.7 The Hawk.

She formerly served as a writer/editor for Patch, covering Manahawkin, Long Beach Island, Brick and Point Pleasant, where she provided round-the-clock coverage of Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and the Seaside Heights boardwalk fire in 2013.

Ms. Hall gained experience at the start of her career with the Associated Press in Philadelphia and the Asbury Park Press, where she gained valuable experience reporting on local news.

Ms. Hall is a graduate of Rowan University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

“Our mission has always been to provide the readers in the towns we serve with unique, unbiased, relevant and entertaining coverage of the stories that matter most to them,” Ms. Ertl said. “Colleen will lead our team to achieve this goal weekly. I look forward to seeing our shared commitment to local news and responsible journalism improve upon the coverage we already provide at Star News Group.”

Ms. Hall will oversee the weekly content of The Coast Star and The Ocean Star, as well as Starnewsgroup.com. These two award-winning weekly newspapers, with offices in Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, cover 16 towns in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.

Additionally, Ms. Hall will direct the content of Night & Day Magazine, published 15 times annually, and its companion website Ndmag.com. Night & Day Magazine is a free publication that serves all of Monmouth and Ocean counties with detailed local entertainment and event coverage.

Ms. Hall said, “For decades, Star News Group has been the definitive source for timely news reporting at the Jersey Shore, and has served as the place to create and engage in conversations that matter within our communities. As an editor and reporter, I look forward to continuing that legacy and working closely with the outstanding reporters, editors, graphic artists and salespeople that make up our team. As a mother and an area resident, I look forward to working with the people that live in our communities, to deliver the news and information that matter most to them.”

Colleen and her husband, Michael, reside in Freehold with their 10-year-old son, Luke.

RETIREMENT

Mr. Tuccillo, who served as editor of Star News Group for nearly nine years, has retired from his career as an award-winning journalist. Mr. Tuccillo had also worked for Townsquare Media’s NJ 101.5 and as a senior regional editor for Patch Media in Central New Jersey during his 44-year career before he joined Star News Group.

“Our readers benefited from Fred’s experience as editor, and his passion for local journalism will be missed,” Ms. Ertl said.