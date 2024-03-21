POINT PLEASANT BEACH — After several minutes of confusion, the Point Pleasant Beach council carved up a resolution that would have approved salary and title adjustments for several municipal employees at once, including a fire official, leading to two approved promotions and three that were tabled.

A motion was made during the Tuesday, March 19 meeting by Councilman Art Gant to split up a resolution that would have approved salary and title adjustments for six people in five municipal positions: two crossing guards, a records support technician, an administrative secretary, a zoning officer and a fire subcode official.

However, when the council attempted to procedurally work out the individual five items on the resolution, confusion arose as to how those items should be divided, and who should be voting on them.

“There’s five items listed,” Mr. Gant said, referring to the five promotions that were set to be approved in one resolution on the night’s consent agenda. “Can I [move to] table three of them?”

“Before we do that, though, I’m going to ask Council President [Rosa] Crowley and Councilman Gant to recuse themselves from 1h [the resolution in question],” said Mayor Doug Vitale, who would go on to call for Ms. Crowley’s resignation for a second time at the same meeting. “There’s two individuals on [this resolution] who are actively involved in violations for both Council President Crowley and Councilman Gant.”

Mr. Gant told the mayor that he does not have any open violations. The mayor once again asked them to recuse themselves from the building department promotion resolution, with Ms. Crowley soliciting advice from attorney Ryan J. Windels, who sat in for Borough Attorney Michael Collins.

“It’s a personnel issue,” Mr. Windels said. “I think it’s advisable that it’s all tabled today. Obviously, that’s up to the council’s discretion, but given the advice we’ve had with our borough’s labor counsel, I would say it’s advisable that these are tabled.”

Regarding possible recusals, he said, “It’s the elected officials’ responsibility to recuse themselves if they feel there is a conflict. The attorney’s advice is just that — advice — but like I said, I would talk to the person or people in private first to go over any conflict before I would feel comfortable giving a legal opinion either way.”

“I don’t think my vote is necessary to recuse myself,” said Council President Crowley.

Councilman Jack Pasola made a motion to accept two of the items, for zoning officer and fire subcode official, but council members Crowley, Gant, Arlene Testa and Caryn Byrnes only wished to approve the zoning officer item. When Mr. Windels advised them that the vote could not be split — a “yes” for one item and a “no” for the other — Ms. Testa voted “no” and then moved to individually vote on each.

“It sounds like there are separate discussions for each one,” said Mr. Windels. “I think, just to keep it efficient, maybe we just do them one by one.”

The council then voted on each of the five items under the consent resolution separately, approving salary and title adjustments for two crossing guards and one zoning officer unanimously. The other three items were tabled in a 4-2 vote, with council members Testa, Crowley, Byrnes and Gant voting “yes” to table and council members Ramos and Pasola voting “no.” If Ms. Crowley and Mr. Gant had recused themselves from voting, the votes on the other resolution items would have been tied 2-2.

It could not be confirmed by press time if Ms. Crowley’s alleged violation is still active, but an Open Public Records Act [OPRA] request confirmed as of Thursday morning that Mr. Gant does have an unresolved code violation regarding an accessory building which did not have prior zoning approval.

