WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Board of Education [BOE] voted 7 to 1 Tuesday night to approve a $60,000 settlement agreement stemming from a lawsuit filed in 2021 by a former district employee, although the amount of the settlement was not made available to the public at the meeting.

Mr. Adam Nasr had the lone no vote. Fellow member Thomas Buffa was absent.

Jenni DeCarlo, former technology communications assistant of Wall Township Public Schools [WTPS], had filed a civil action lawsuit against the BOE on Oct. 25, 2021, claiming the district failed to accommodate her immune disease after the COVID-19 pandemic, failed to pay wages earned and mishanded her dismissal.

“I am happy to report that both the plaintiff and the Board of Education have agreed to the form of settlement agreement and it has been executed by the plaintiff,” said the BOE’s attorney, Mitchell Jacobs, of Cleary Giacobbe Alfieri & Jacobs LLC in Matawan, in a Feb. 28 letter to presiding state Superior Court Judge Owen McCarthy, as well as Ms. DeCarlo’s counsel, Tomaso DeNoia of DeNoia, Tambasco & Germann, Toms River.

According to Business Administrator Brian Smyth, who returned a copy of the settlement agreement in response to The Coast Star’s OPRA request on Wednesday, the district would pay $10,000 of the settlement to their insurance company, and the remainder of the settlement would be paid from the insurance company to Ms. DeCarlo.

The settlement agreement acknowledges Ms. DeCarlo’s “various allegations” against the defendants and that the defendants have “denied such allegations.”

According to the settlement agreement, Ms. DeCarlo’s position of “Technology Communications Assistant was eliminated due to a restructure of the department.”

The Wall Township Public School’s insurer recommended the settlement as “a way to avoid any future risk and uncertainty involved in the litigation process,” according to the settlement agreement.