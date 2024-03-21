BELMAR — The Belmar Housing Authority [BHA] held a public hearing regarding their five-year plan on Friday, March 15 at 9 a.m.

Present at the meeting were BHA Executive Director Paul DeSantis, Administrative Assistant Amy Spera and Commissioner Ellen Ramey, along with Councilwoman Maria Rondinaro, council liaison, and Mayor Gerald Buccafusco.

The BHA’s current five-year action plan is set for the period of 2023 through 2027 and establishes fund allocations from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development [HUD] for the agency’s established projects, including the building’s brick facade repair and elevator modernization projects.

“No differently than a borough budget, this is a capital plan; it can always be modified, changed – especially with us getting the emergency funding in, we may be able to change this plan going forward,” Ms. Spera said.

A big topic of discussion during the public hearing was improvements to both the interior and exterior of the building.

An ongoing topic of concern for the BHA has been its deteriorating brick facade, which the BHA was recently granted $676,000 in federal funds for emergency repairs.

Mr. DeSantis also announced during the public hearing that the BHA had been awarded an additional $365,000 grant from HUD for emergency repairs.

