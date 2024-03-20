MANASQUAN — Current Manasquan High School [MHS] Principal Robert Goodall will replace Frank Kasyan as the school district’s superintendent when Mr. Kasyan retires in June, the board of education announced during its March 19 meeting.

Mr. Goodall has been the MHS principal for the past five years. Before that, “[he] served for 15 years as the high school principal of a comparable district and one year as the superintendent,” said Board President Alexis Pollock. Mr. Goodall also previously worked as a middle school principal for two years and a special education teacher for 10 years.

“I stand here very humbled, thankful and grateful,” said Mr. Goodall. “I want to build on the relationships that I’ve already created here as high school principal, create new ones, expand on old ones and make this the best place we can for kids.”

He expressed excitement for his new role, praising members of the school community including students, faculty and the other administrators.

Ms. Pollock said that the search for a new superintendent began in October and lasted three rounds. The board initially interviewed nine candidates but narrowed the list down to two by the third round. Ultimately, Mr. Goodall won the position.

Ms. Pollock said he described himself as a “21st century leader who collaborates effectively with school stakeholders, maintains a strong moral compass and demonstrates character and integrity.”

Mr. Kasyan praised his successor, assuring the board and the audience that he will be the right person for the job.

“The most important thing that we do is service the children on a daily basis… There wasn’t a day that went by in Mr. Goodall’s tenure here that he wasn’t focused on doing what’s best for every child that came his way,” said Mr. Kasyan. “I’m so thrilled to see that the Manasquan school district is going to be led by a person of his character. He will serve your children extremely well, because that’s who he is.”

A new principal to replace Mr. Goodall has not yet been determined.

This is an excerpt of the print article.

