BRADLEY BEACH — An attorney representing retired police Chief Leonard Guida has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to halt planned disciplinary hearings against him. The lawsuit follows a vote during a special executive session held by the borough council on Sunday, March 3, enabling the council to launch disciplinary hearings about a then-unnamed borough employee.

In the lawsuit filed within the law division of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Mr. Guida’s attorney, Charles Uliano, stated that Mr. Guida did not receive proper notice of the meeting of which he was the subject.

A notice was sent to this newspaper on the day of the meeting, which stated that it was in accordance with the Open Public Meetings Act NJSA 10:4-6 to 10:4-21, and that the borough intended to hold a “special meeting to enter into an executive session to discuss a personnel matter” later that day. That notice did not identify Mr. Guida but the lawsuit identifies him as the person who was discussed.

Mr. Uliano wrote in the complaint that Councilmembers Al Gubitosi, Jane DeNoble and John Weber “have palpably abused their authority in that their action in issuing a preliminary notice of disciplinary action was in all regards arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable and otherwise wrongful.”

The lawsuit also takes issue with the vote itself, noting one of the council members, Ms. DeNoble, who voted during the March 3 meeting, was actually present during one of the incidents that was mentioned in a Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office [MCPO] report on Mr. Guida, and therefore, should have recused herself, making the vote ineligible due to lack of a quorum.

The lawsuit argues that Mr. Guida retired prior to the meeting and therefore the disciplinary notice is “moot.”

Mr. Uliano could not be reached for comment.

When contacted by The Coast Star, Council President DeNoble reiterated what the borough’s attorney has shared with this newspaper previously; that the executive meeting had to take place on March 3 or the council would have been past the 45-day window to vote on any disciplinary matters in the situation.

COUNCIL MEMBERS MAKE STATEMENT

In a letter to the editor of The Coast Star, Coucilmembers Weber, DeNoble, Gubitosi and Kristen Mahoney clarified their position on the matter.

“Normally, public meetings need to be advertised in the newspapers and that is also the case for some types of special meetings. But state law and our ordinances allow for emergency meetings and we met all of the criteria to have such a meeting,” the letter stated.

The letter continued, “So why did we need to have such a meeting? Remember, this meeting was held just two days after the public and the four council members received the redacted report from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office outlining the terrible behavior of Police Chief Leonard Guida.”

