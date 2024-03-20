FREEHOLD — James Cadigan, a former Wall Township police sergeant, was sentenced to five years in a state prison on Wednesday afternoon after admitting to the theft of, and subsequent repayment of, more than $115,000 from his local Police Benevolent Association [PBA] chapter and the Wall American Youth Football [AYF].

On Dec. 20, Mr. Cadigan entered a guilty plea to theft by deception [second degree] and theft by unlawful taking and falsifying records [third degree] before state Superior Court Judge Christie Bevacqua at Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold.

Mr. Cadigan served on the Wall Township Police Department from 2005 to 2022. He admitted to stealing $91,486 from PBA Chapter 234, as well as $24,153 from Wall AYF, in which he served as president.

“He took advantage of a position of trust to embezzle the funds of these two organizations,” the judge said. “As a police officer, he was entrusted to uphold the law, but instead, repeatedly violated the law, clearly abusing the power entrusted to him.”

During the hearing, Mr. Cadigan addressed the court, saying: “I’m sorry for the people that I hurt. I’m sorry for the people that have been affected in this case. I want to move forward. I want to make things right. I’m owning my responsibilities…Now that restitution has been made, I’m here to serve whatever you determine is to be served and when I come out through this fire, I’m going to be a better person than anyone in this room has ever known.”