BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick School District will be holding its 14th Annual Transition Fair/Special Education Resources Fair on Thursday, March 21.

The fair will run from 5 to 7 p.m. and be held in the Brick Township High School Library.

According to the school district, the event is to gather information, meet and speak with more than 60 area special education/adult services agencies, organizations and vendors, such as: ABLE Accounts, advocacy, assistive technology, behavioral support, comprehensive transition programs, day habilitation programs, direct support professionals, employment services, guardianship, support coordination, therapies and transportations, as well as various class offerings from local providers.

This event is hosted by the Brick Township School District Work Based Learning Program and Transition Coordinators.

Tiffany Aguayo, of Brick Memorial High School, who works as the Work Based Learning and Transition Coordinator, said, “The Brick Township Public School District is excited to host another year where families, guardians, vendors, agencies and special needs’ adult service program providers can meet with, ask questions and solicit information from over 60 vendors and governmental agencies serving the needs of individuals with Special Needs in our local and surrounding communities.”

The event is open to the public and all are welcome, according to the Brick Township School District.

