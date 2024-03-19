WALL TOWNSHIP — The InfoAge Science and History Museums participated in NJ Maker’s Day for two days of hands-on educational learning experiences and activities to inspire minds both young and old to think in new ways.

On Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, the nonprofit hosted free hands-on educational activities inspired by the 21 different sections of their museum in the dining hall of the 1912-era Marconi Hotel at the InfoAge campus, located at 2201 Marconi Road.

“Our mission is to reach out to get kids excited about learning, and especially with STEAM, science, technology, engineering and math,” said Trustee Steven Lang, who is in charge of marketing for the museum. “It just brings that many more people in and they have the opportunity to go around to multiple [areas] and hopefully get them excited about learning.”

While this is the 10th Annual Makers Day celebration for the state, this is the third consecutive year that InfoAge has participated in the collaborative program to engage students in hands-on learning, according to Educational Chairman Marc Natanagara, who first advocated for it and is chairman of the event, as well. The event featured activities that were tied to museum themes, including space and nautical activities.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.