WALL TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old suspect now faces one count of felony murder in the death of a Wall Township woman after a grand jury served indictments related to the matter months after the shooting, which occurred in Nashville in November of 2023.

According to court documents, suspect Shaquille Taylor also faces charges of tampering with evidence, in addition to an original charge of aggravated assault with bodily injury in the death of Jillian Ludwig. Ludwig, a 2023 graduate of Wall Township High School who had been pursuing a music degree at Belmont University, was struck in the head by a bullet while walking on the track at Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park in Nashville on Nov. 7, 2023.

Officers searched the area for evidence and witnesses and found “six 40-caliber cartridge casings on 13th Court near 1370 14 Ave. S in Nashville.” The original police report also states that security camera footage from the nearby Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency [MDHA] showed a suspect believed to be Mr. Taylor firing several rounds at a dark sedan outside the park at about 2:30 p.m. The sedan is then shown leaving the scene.

Metro Nashville Police said they were able to identify Mr. Taylor after determining the address of his girlfriend, who lives in an apartment nearby.

When contacted by The Coast Star today, Matt Ludwig said that the District Attorney had been working toward the felony murder charge, so he was not not surprised by the grand jury’s actions. He noted that the upgrade in charges “did take some time.”

Bond is set at $260,000 for the new charges.

A competency hearing is expected for Taylor in pending weeks, according to Ludwig, and an arraignment is scheduled, according to court documents, for April 3.