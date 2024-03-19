WALL TOWNSHIP — Nine members of the Wall Township Police Department’s emergency medical technician unit [EMT] received raises in pay at a recent township committee meeting, one of several moves the township committee has OK’d regarding municipal personnel this year.

Approved as part of its consent agenda—with a motion from Committeeman Daniel Becht and second from Committeeman Timothy Farrell—the committee unanimously approved the salary adjustments. The resolution cited the township was experiencing “turnover” due to the previous EMT salary structure.

The nine members and their respective salaries, effective Thursday, March 14, are as follows; Jaclyn Lauber, $75,000; Alexandra Yannazzone, $62,000; Kiliko Lowe and Richard Harold, $58,000; Christian Harsin, Seamus Casey, Daniel Boyce, Laura Straniero and Jason Bitzer, $55,000.

The salary adjustments are one of various moves Wall Township officials approved that are related to either appointment or salary of municipal employees.

The purchase of two police vehicles were also approved, with the purchase price not to exceed $73,098.

The Dodge Chargers were bid through the Cranford Police Department Cooperative Pricing System.

