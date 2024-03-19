SPRING LAKE — For the fourth year in a row, the Spring Lake Board of Education has passed a tentative budget that won’t increase the school tax portion of your tax bill. Board President Noelle Giblin complimented her fellow board members on the accomplishment.

“I again commend this administration on their excellent navigation of our financials to maintain that stellar path,” Ms. Giblin said of the tentative budget, that now will be submitted to the Executive County Superintendent of Schools. The budget is not official; there will be a public hearing for the budget during the board’s next meeting, at H.W. Mountz Elementary School on April 29 at 6:30 p.m.

The total expenditures proposed for the next school year will be $10,992,530, made up of $10,671,365 from the general fund and $321,165 from special revenues. Meanwhile, the district anticipates $4,179,252 in revenue, of which $3,858,087 is for the general fund and $321,165 corresponds to the special revenues. The board expects to bring in $6,813,278 from taxes.

Superintendent Stephen LaValva said that though the proposed total expenditure cost may seem much higher than usual, it is because $2,834,625 of that expenditure accounts for the replacement of many unit ventilators and hallway/stairwell cabinet heaters around the school as well as the installation of new unit ventilators in the All Purpose Room and the recently-renovated locker rooms.

These projects have been approved by the New Jersey Schools Development Authority [SDA], and up to 40% of the total project cost will be reimbursed to the school through a Regular Operating District grant. Mr. LaValva added that the listed project cost is an estimate, and the school might not use all of that amount.

Money will be drawn from the capital reserve for that project. Also listed in the budget are two general fund appropriations, the first of which is a $28,792 withdrawal from the emergency reserve that will fund additional security cameras in the school. The board will also withdraw $67,000 from the tuition reserve to pay tuition obligations. Mr. LaValva said that the board is required to withdraw funds from the tuition reserve after they have been in the account for two years.

