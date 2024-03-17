POINT PLEASANT — Nonprofit organization Salt Water Warriors held an environmental cleanup day Saturday. More than 20 volunteers gathered at Riverfront Park, located at 2303 River Road, grabbed their cleanup materials, including trash bags, gloves, sifters and pickers and then ventured off to areas of need in the borough.

Areas of service ranged from the park, Point Pleasant Borough High School and Point Pleasant Borough Recreation Center to roadway jughandles, bridges and waterways.

Organization co-founders Andrea Berger and Alana Keffer told The Ocean Star that volunteers are free to tidy up where they please in the area and return back to Riverfront Park at the end of the cleanup for a commemorative group photo.

“Volunteers pick an area in town where they want to go, they don’t have to stay [at the park] and they go out for about an hour, then meet back here and talk about all our findings,” Ms. Berger said.

