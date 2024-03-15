BAY HEAD — Sixth-grader Georgie Paletchev was recognized by the Bay Head Board of Education and the police department at Tuesday night’s meeting, after he properly followed protocol for a routine school drill.

Principal Frank Camardo explained that during a lockdown or any other type of emergency/drill, blue flashing lights will be flashing outside of the school, as an indication to other students to stay away from the school as something is not right.

“If we are in a lockdown or shelter in place, we don’t want anyone to come in or be close to the building, so the students are taught when they see this blue blinking light, you are to go away from the building,” said Mr. Camardo.

As a public school, Bay Head School has one emergency drill a month, whether it be a lockdown, shelter in place or an evacuation.

During one of these monthly drills, Georgie was coming back from an orthodontist appointment as he was dropped off by his mother, Jen Paletchev.

Georgie told The Ocean Star, “I was walking up to school when I noticed the blue-flashing lights outside of school. We have these circular blue lights. I know the teachers have told me if I see those outside, just go to shelter away from school.” When he saw the lights flashing, he turned around and went back to his mother’s car.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.