BAY HEAD — Duties and responsibilities of Bay Head’s animal control officer will be clarified by the borough in an amendment introduced by the borough council at a meeting on March 4.

This amendment clarified that the animal control officer can go onto private property and remove a fox, raccoon, or any other animal, according to Councilwoman Jennifer Barnes-Gambert. Further, the amendment would also eliminate any need for further permission from the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife for entering properties.

Councilwoman Barnes-Gambert said, “There was confusion on the part of our animal control officer as to what exactly he thought he was permitted to do. We tightened up the language in the ordinance so that we made it pretty clear at this point what he is supposed to be doing.”

The animal control service provider for Bay Head is Muskrat Jack Animal Services.

Councilwoman Barnes-Gambert said the amendment arose after some confusion as to if residents needed to get a permit from the borough or the Division of Wildlife for the animal control officer to enter the property to deal with the animal.

The addition to the existing ordinance reads, “The Certified Animal Control Officer is hereby authorized to enter upon public, private or quasi-public property, including the beaches of the Borough, to perform any and all duties of Certified Animal Control Officer.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.