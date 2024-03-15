POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Garden Club hosted an open house over the weekend, inviting new, prospective members to join the successful organization.

March and April are the club’s prime membership drive months, according to club president Club President Sharon Moritz. This is the time of year when members renew their membership at a cost of $25.

Ms. Mortiz said, “This is a great advocacy organization to help stimulate the community and their environmental stewardship.”

A handful of members were at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Saturday morning, where they met with prospective members, while sharing information about upcoming events and initiatives the club has planned.

One exciting initiative is the club’s partnership with Silverball Retro Arcade in Asbury Park, which is donating a portion of the sales of gift cards to the arcade brought through the club back to the garden club.

Another initiative is the semi-annual plant swap, taking place at Pollinator Point, which is scheduled for May 4 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

In addition to serving as key assistants in the town’s efforts toward certification in the Jersey-Friendly Yards Stewardship Program, Ms. Mortiz said the club’s primary focus is also keeping the town beautiful.

“We have done a lot in a very short amount of time. It is very important that we maintain those commitments we made. We may take a pause and just really hone in on the the new things that we had done to make sure they will not teeter and fall onto the back burner,” said Ms. Mortiz.

The club currently has 31 members, and Ms. Mortiz said if the club is able to continue to increase their head-count, the club can do even more in the community.

She said, “We can only do as much as the amount of manpower we have. If the club is able to grow, we can do more in the community.”

For more information about the club, how to get involved or upcoming events, visit the Point Pleasant Garden Club on Facebook.

