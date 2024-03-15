BELMAR — The wafting scent of fresh-baked soda bread, the happy tap-tap-tap of Irish dancing, and live traditional tunes all combined to bring a full Irish sensory experience to the Taylor Pavilion late Thursday during the Belmar Library’s 6th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Irish Celebration and Soda Bread Contest.

Attendees from Belmar and nearby communities indulged in some treats to ring in the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, including soda bread sampling and corned beef sandwiches, while watching traditional dance performances from students at the D’Arcy School of Irish Dance in Wall Township and listening to live music by the band Roundhouse.

“It’s kind of grown in popularity, it’s pretty much a new tradition here at the Belmar Public Library,” Library Assistant Luis Pulido told The Coast Star. “This is part of a series of cultural events that we do every year – this is one of several.”

“The beauty about this event is that this is the one event that we do, where the contestants are the stars of the show,” he said. “They’re the ones that everyone’s here to see, they’re competing, they’re putting out their best effort and they’re really being a part of the library experience.”

