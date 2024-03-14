SEA GIRT — Purple Haze, a hip-hop educator, artist and special guest, presented a nontraditional lesson last week to eighth-grade students of Cara Walters English Language Arts [ELA] class at Sea Girt Elementary School.

On Thursday, March 6 students presented their final project on argumentative songwriting.

Sheikia Norris, known by her stage name “Purple Haze,” is a hip-hop educator, artist and ambassador with Next Level, a program through the U.S. Department of State that encourages youth involvement through artistic collaboration and social engagement.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.