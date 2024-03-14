SEA GIRT — Plans for potential exterior security measures around the Sea Girt Library building and acquiring website design vendors were the top topics of discussion during the library’s board of trustees meeting on Wednesday, March 6.

Sea Girt Police Ptl. Hunter Palmer and Detective Zachary Sherman recently conducted a walk-through of the library, in anticipation of the installation of security cameras around the building and its premises.

Library Trustee President Sue Blasi said that the library is currently considering three different cameras and is reviewing quotes for each.

“In our research we have learned that most libraries have security cameras and since we are along the train tracks it is a prudent decision,” said Library Director Lisa Luke.

Acting Borough Administrator/Police Chief Justin Macko said during his presentation, “I think it’s a great idea for the library, as this part of town is really becoming the centralized vision of the center of town.”

