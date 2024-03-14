Margaret Morris

12/1/1934 – 1/9/2024

Spring Lake, NJ

Margaret Millicent Morris, affectionately known as Cis, passed away peacefully at home with her family. Predeceased by her adoring parents, Wilfred and Margaret Morris of Jersey City, and brother-in-law, Robert E. O’Brien of Deal, NJ. Survived by her sister, Helen O’Brien and her