WALL TOWNSHIP/BELMAR — Congress has passed a consolidated budget with more than $20.8 million in federal funding to assist Monmouth and Ocean counties, including funding for projects in Wall Township and Belmar.

Federal funding totalling $1,200,000 will be provided for a major renovation and revitalization project at Camp Zehnder in Wall Township and $676,000 for significant repairs to apartment homes for senior residents at the Belmar Housing Authority [BHA].

According to a press release issued March 8, “vital infrastructure improvement and humanitarian services projects in Ocean and Monmouth counties, championed by Rep. Chris Smith, are included in the House-passed consolidated budget” and will allocate “more than” $20,817,000 in funding across 13 infrastructure refurbishment efforts.

The approved federal funding is expected “to help build new roads aimed at alleviating traffic congestion, repair public buildings, improve drinking water, upgrade law enforcement patrol vehicles, expand childcare and elderly care services and more,” the press release stated.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.